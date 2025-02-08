Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $168.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average is $168.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

