Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $270.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

