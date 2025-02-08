CIBC Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $174.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $176.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.41. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

