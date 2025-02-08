Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $350,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.