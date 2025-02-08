Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5,274.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,041 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $628.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

