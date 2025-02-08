Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 1,074,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 453,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 240,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 996,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,736,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

CNQ stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

