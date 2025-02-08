Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $28.58 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.
NYSE:TD opened at $57.98 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.15%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
