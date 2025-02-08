Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is EULAV Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 2.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $106,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $202.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average is $206.94. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

