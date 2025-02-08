Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,211,596.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,506.38. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $34,392.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

