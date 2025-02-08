Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.09. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.99 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

