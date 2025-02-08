Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32,190 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

