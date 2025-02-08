Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,110,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $378.30 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

