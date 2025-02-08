Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 46,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.