Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

