Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $25,808,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total value of $1,399,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,837,054.30. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,624 shares of company stock valued at $98,478,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $393.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $411.69.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.