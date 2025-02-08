Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. Clearfield updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,270,676. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

