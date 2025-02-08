Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.