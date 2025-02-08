Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.42 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

