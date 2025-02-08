Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.5% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

