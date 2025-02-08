Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Coelacanth Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEI stock opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82. Coelacanth Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.12 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$32,754.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $48,721. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Coelacanth Energy Company Profile

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

