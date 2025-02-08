Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 43,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 82,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.
