Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 43,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 82,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

