Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($15.38) and last traded at GBX 1,236.67 ($15.34), with a volume of 87368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($14.76).

Cohort Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £434.73 million, a PE ratio of 2,828.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 964.13.

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 20 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohort had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

About Cohort

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,947.37%.



Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

