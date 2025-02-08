Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $5,004,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

