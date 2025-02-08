Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading 28.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,291,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 152,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Commerce Resources Trading Up 28.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Commerce Resources

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.