Comparing Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) & CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Chemical and CyberAgent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.57 billion 2.44 $262.43 million $1.87 14.84 CyberAgent $5.61 billion 0.61 $121.53 million $0.12 28.35

Nissan Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberAgent. Nissan Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 16.28% 16.84% 11.99% CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nissan Chemical pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nissan Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats CyberAgent on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

