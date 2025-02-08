Conning Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

