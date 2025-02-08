Connor Kevin J. O Sells 6,410 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $492,095.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,231,368 shares in the company, valued at $94,532,121.36. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

PCOR opened at $75.42 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,572,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,306,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,151 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

