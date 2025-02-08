Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,471 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,426,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,196,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 336,845 shares during the period. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,852,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.35 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $67.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
