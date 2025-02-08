Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 427 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.