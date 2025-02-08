Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $911,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 95.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 27,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.