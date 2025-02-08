Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 354,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.