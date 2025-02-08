ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.78. 10,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 22,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.