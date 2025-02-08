ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.78. 10,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 22,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

