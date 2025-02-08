Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 151,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 193,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

