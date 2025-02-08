Counterweight Ventures LLC Buys 138 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

