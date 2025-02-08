Counterweight Ventures LLC Buys 56 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

LMT stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.84 and its 200 day moving average is $535.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

