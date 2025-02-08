Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COYA opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coya Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Arun Swaminathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,615. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $169,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

