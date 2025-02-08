Critical Contrast: Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Emeren Group 3 0 2 0 1.80

Kopin currently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.03%. Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 150.72%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Kopin.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.39 million 7.12 -$19.75 million ($0.41) -4.41 Emeren Group $104.67 million 0.85 -$3.19 million ($0.13) -13.42

Emeren Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -109.38% -165.86% -42.90% Emeren Group -7.14% -2.05% -1.55%

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Kopin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

