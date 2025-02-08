CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

