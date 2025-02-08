CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,521,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

