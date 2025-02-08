CTS Co. (CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on April 25th

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CTS opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. CTS has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 31,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,784,692.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,743.65. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,185. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.