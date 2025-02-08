Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $851,191.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,064. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $354.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $224.18 and a 12 month high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $15,769,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

