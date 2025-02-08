D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 159,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $146.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

