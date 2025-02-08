D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,202 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

COF stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $208.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

