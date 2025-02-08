D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AppLovin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,115,402.32. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $375.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.34. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $417.64.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.