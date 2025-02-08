D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $100.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $243.35 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

