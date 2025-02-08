D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $234,000 Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 27.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.