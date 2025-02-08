D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

DELL stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.