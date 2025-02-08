D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 757 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $347.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 36.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

