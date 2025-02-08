D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.65 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

