Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.06. 26,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 24,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.